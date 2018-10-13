TODAY |

At least three UN staff dead after car explosion outside mall in Libya

Associated Press
More From
World
Africa
Crime and Justice

A bomb-laden vehicle exploded today outside a shopping mall in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi, killing at least three UN security staff, health officials said.

The attack came even as the country's warring sides said they accepted a cease-fire proposed by the UN aimed at halting combat in the capital Tripoli during an upcoming Muslim holiday.

The officials said the blast took place outside Arkan Mall in the Hawari neighbourhood, where people were gathering for shopping a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday begins. The Benghazi municipal council said the attack targeted a convoy for the UN Support Mission in Libya.

The site of the attack is close to offices of the UN support mission in Libya. The officials said the two dead hailed from Libya and Fuji. The blast also wounded nine people, including a 3-year-old child and a UN staff member from Jamaica, the health officials said.

The UN special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, condemned what he called a "cowardly attack."

"This attack will not discourage us, nor will it prevent us from carrying on with our duties to bring about peace, stability and prosperity to Libya and its people," he said in a statement.

Salame said the commitment of the parties of the UN-proposed cease-fire in Tripoli "sends an irrevocable message that the blood of Libyans, and UN staff, ... was not shed in vain in this heinous explosion."

Footage circulated online shows what appears to be burnt UN-owned vehicles, as thick smoke bellows into the sky.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief reporters.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came just a month after two bomb-laden vehicles went off in Benghazi, the stronghold for the self-styled Libyan National Army. The July attack killed at least four people and wounded 33 others.

The warring sides, meanwhile, said they accepted a multi-day truce for the Eid holiday.

Earlier this week, the UN envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame urged the LNA and the UN-supported government to declare a cease-fire for the holiday.

Flags of the 193 member countries of the United Nations flying from a row of flag poles at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland
Flags of the 193 member countries of the United Nations flying from a row of flag poles at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland Source: istock.com
More From
World
Africa
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A police car parked in the city.
Man who alleged police locked him in closet four days awarded $77 million
2
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
3
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
One person critically injured after serious assault in Auckland suburb
4
Scott Barrett is sent off against the Wallabies
Wallabies thrash 14-man All Blacks to put one hand on Bledisloe Cup
5
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)
Jeffrey Epstein found dead in prison after being taken off suicide watch
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Man charged following South Auckland shooting which left a person in critical condition
00:16
Dozens remain missing as homes and buildings were buried under rock and soil in the country's south with flooding displacing at least 12,000.

Landslide in Myanmar kills at least 10 people

Four teens charged with aggravated robbery after robbing Tauranga superette with wheel brace
A man walks past Rapid Action Force (RAF) soldiers standing guard in Jammu, India, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The restrictions on public movement throughout Kashmir have forced people to stay indoors and closed shops and even clinics. All communications and the internet have been cut off. Prime Minister Modi said late Thursday the situation in the region would return to normal gradually. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Kashmir curfew partially eased for prayers amid lockdown