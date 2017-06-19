At least three people thought to be seriously injured after van strikes pedestrians in London

 

One person has been arrested and a number of people are injured after a van reportedly drove into a group of people near a mosque in North London today.

Emergency services are on the scene on Seven Sister Road in London after a van struck and injured pedestrians.
Source: Twitter/@Known_As_H
There are reportedly a number of casualties following the incident outside the mosque.
Source: Twitter/@Stephen_El_Rey

The Metropolitan Police say in a statement that they are on the scene "dealing with a major incident in Seven Sister Road," today.

"There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene."

Witnesses have told BBC News that at least three people were seriously injured in the incident.

One person has been arrested.

"We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advance paramedics and specialist responses teams to the scene. An advance trauma team from London's Air Ambulance has also been dispatched," said a London Ambulance spokesperson in a statement.

"Our priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries and ensure those in the most need are treated first and taken to hospital."

The London Fire Brigade have also sent "a number of resources to the incident," a spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

Part of Seven Sisters Road in the Finsbury Park area of north London has been closed while emergency services attend the scene. 

Witnesses have said the vehicle veered off the road into crowds outside Finsbury Park Mosque, but it was unclear if the collision was deliberate, The Independent reports.

Chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque, Mohammed Kozbar has tweeted about the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers with those who got injured and effected by this cowardly attack in Finsbury Park area, many casualties in the floor."

The secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, Harun Rashid Khan says he is "shocked and outraged to hear a van has intentionally run over worshippers leaving Ramadan night prayers on Seven Sisters Road".

The police have not confirmed claims that people leaving the mosque after Tarawih prayers, part of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan were hit.

The incident comes just weeks after a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge and ensuing knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area.

The three people who carried out the attack were killed by police. 

