At least three dead following bone-chilling cold weather in US

Bone-chilling cold gripped much of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking century-old records and leading to at least three deaths attributed to exposure to the dangerously low temperatures.

Source: Associated Press

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories and freeze warnings Tuesday covering a vast area from South Texas to Canada and from Montana through New England. Authorities opened warming shelters in the South as temperatures dipped notably close to zero in Alabama and Georgia.