At least three dead as ferry carrying over 100 passengers catches fire in Philippines

At least three people were killed and more than 100 others were rescued after a fire engulfed a ferry in the southern Philippines, the coast guard said today.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing after the fire on the M/V Lite Ferry 16 off Dapitan city in Zamboanga del Norte province, coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, a common dilemma when such sea accidents happen.