At least three dead as ferry carrying over 100 passengers catches fire in Philippines

Associated Press
At least three people were killed and more than 100 others were rescued after a fire engulfed a ferry in the southern Philippines, the coast guard said today.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing after the fire on the M/V Lite Ferry 16 off Dapitan city in Zamboanga del Norte province, coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, a common dilemma when such sea accidents happen.

The coast guard said a manifest showed the 645-ton ferry was carrying 137 passengers, including 28 children, but it was unclear how many crew were on board.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board. Source: Associated Press
