At least three dead after building collapse in India, police fear more trapped

Source:

Associated Press

Rescue operations continued near New Delhi today where a six-storey building that was under construction collapsed onto an adjacent apartment block, killing at least three people and trapping others under the debris.

Rescue operations continue as police fear people are still trapped under the debris.
Source: Associated Press


Additional Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, said at least four members of one family were inside the neighbouring building at the time and are feared trapped under rubble.


The rescuers have so far found three bodies from the debris, Kumar said.


More than 100 rescuers with cranes, sledgehammers and chain saws worked through the night to remove the debris in Shahberi village, nearly 40 kilometers east of New Delhi, officials said.


Drills are being used to remove metal rods to reach those trapped and a dog squad was at the site searching for signs of life.


The owner of the building under construction and his two associates have been detained for questioning, police said.


The cause of the building collapse is not immediately known.


The National Disaster Response Force, a federal rescue agency, is helping police in the search and rescue operations.


Building collapses are common in India during June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed.

