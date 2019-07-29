At least three dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at garlic festival in California

TODAY |

At least three people are dead, with multiple injuries at a food festival south of San Francisco.

NBC reports that police and emergency services were called to the Gilroy Garlic Festival about 5.30pm (local time) today.

According to the New York Times and multiple other US news agencies, Gilroy city councilman Dion Bracco says there are at least three people dead and 12 injured.

Video from the scene posted online shows people running, with one saying that "someone is shooting".

The town of Gilroy is about 50km from San Jose.

A witness told NBC news that a white man in his 30s opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon at the festival.

"It was just rapid firing," Julissa Contreras said. "I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn't aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left.

"He definitely was prepared for what he was doing."

Gilroy Police have issued a statement saying the scene is "still active."

There are reports of multiple victims at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival. Source: Twitter
