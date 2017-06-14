 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


At least six people confirmed dead in massive London high-rise blaze: 'This figure is likely to rise'

share

Source:

Associated Press

London's Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block with the number expected to rise.

More than 50 people were taken to five hospitals across London following the blaze early Wednesday (UK time). 

Flames shot from windows all the way up the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington as more than 200 firefighters battled the fire.

A plume of smoke stretched for miles over the capital. The scent of acrid smoke hung in the air.

Police commander Stuart Cundy says he can "confirm six fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days."

Mr Cundy says many others are receiving medical care.

"This is an unprecedented incident," Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton told reporters on the scene.

"In my 29 years of being a firefighter I have never, ever seen anything of this scale."

Witnesses said that they saw people jumping from the upper floors.

Authorities warned about fire risk in 1970s building

Local residents said they had warned local authorities about fire issues in the building, a public housing block built in 1974 and containing 120 homes, according to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

People on the ground can be heard yelling back and forth with a man trapped in the building trying to find out which floor he is on.
Source: Twitter: Alice Ross

"We've complained to council," said Edward Daffarn, 55, who said nothing had been done to improve safety. "I consider this mass murder."

The London Fire Brigade received the first reports of the fire at 12:54 a.m. and the first engines arrived within six minutes, she said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Residents said the blaze appeared to start in an apartment on a lower floor and spread upward quickly.

People at the scene spoke of being unable to reach friends and family inside. Others said they could see people inside using flashlights and mobile phones to try to signal for help from higher floors.

'We saw people screaming ... they couldn't stop the fire'

Nassima Boutrig, who lives opposite the building, said she was awakened by sirens and smoke so thick that it filled her home as well.

The 27-storey Grenfrell Tower in West London has been fully engulfed by a fire today.
Source: Twitter: Fabio Bebber

"We saw the people screaming," she said. "A lot of people said 'help, help, help.' The fire brigade could only help downstairs. It was fire up, up, up. They couldn't stop the fire."

Boutrig said her friend's brother, wife and children lived in the building and that her friend was waiting to find out if they were OK.

Other survivors spoke of confusion and conflicting advice given to residents, many of whom had been advised in advance not to leave their apartments in the event of a fire.

"There were no fire alarms," said Daffarn, who was warned by a neighbor to flee. "There was heavy smoke in the hallway. I could not find the stairs."

Others searched for information at makeshift evacuation centers set up at churches and recreation centres.

Related

UK and Europe

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The 27-storey Grenfrell Tower in west London has been fully engulfed by a fire today.

'Really terrible incident' – Fire Chief says crews are still searching building for survivors in fatal London tower block fire

01:55
2
A health and safety issue mean Emily Broadmoor couldn't leave her two children buckled in their pram.

'I was yelled at' - baby seated in Wellington train thrown more than a metre after mum not allowed to have pram onboard

00:30
3
Despite top players missing the game due to a car accident earlier this week, the Steel managed to keep their unbeaten season alive.

Watch: Southern Steel squad in tears following comeback win over Tactix just two days after serious car crash involving players

4
Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Missing woman's ute found in Waikato lake

00:27
5
Banks' team-mate Squire gave him huge wraps for his efforts against the Lions.

'He's kicking goals on and off the field' - All Black Liam Squire has a cheeky dig at Highlanders' hero Marty Banks

01:55
A health and safety issue mean Emily Broadmoor couldn't leave her two children buckled in their pram.

'I was yelled at' - baby seated in Wellington train thrown more than a metre after mum not allowed to have pram onboard

Emily Broadmore wanted to keep her twins buckled in a pram, but was told she couldn't.

00:39
Struggling families in the far north have been provided toilet and washing facilities thanks to the inmates of Ngawha Prison.

'Wonderful initiative' sees prisoners build toilet blocks for iwi moving home

There's a movement in the far north for Maori to move back to their ancestral land, but those lands are sometimes without infrastructure.

02:44
Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.

'That's about 15 babies a year that could be saved' – new research highlights risk of pregnant women sleeping on their back

Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.


01:13
Matty tried his best, but it seems his new four-legged friend wasn't that keen on following his instructions.

Video: 'That was woeful' – sheep dog ignores Matty McLean's commands, earning mirth of Breakfast colleagues

Matty tried, but it seems his new friend wasn't keen on following his instructions.


06:38
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

'They need to see politicians speaking about real issues, not sound bites' – how to get young Kiwis engaged in upcoming election

Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ