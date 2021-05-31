At least one resident of Melbourne aged care facility tests positive for Covid, says former PM candidate

At least one resident of an aged care facility in Melbourne's north has tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with an infected staff member, local MP Bill Shorten says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Shorten's information has not been confirmed by Victorian health authorities, who confirmed there were five new locally acquired cases of the virus, taking the latest outbreak to 45 infections.

Arcare Maidstone was locked down and residents were placed into self-isolation on Sunday after a staff member at the facility, a woman in her 50s, tested positive for the virus.

The Altona woman, one of five local cases reported on yesterday, tested positive despite receiving her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on May 12.

It is possible she was infectious during shifts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Contact tracers are yet to uncover how the worker caught the virus, making her a "mystery case".

Only a third of Arcare Maidstone's 110 staff and 53 of 76 residents have been vaccinated so far.

The federal government has brought forward scheduled vaccinations to Monday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Shorten, whose electorate of Maribyrnong takes in the facility, said most residents and staff were yet to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

"Worryingly both the staff member who recorded positive but one resident, possibly two ... (who) appear to have contracted Covid, were both vaccinated in the first round," he told ABC News Breakfast on Monday.

"It just emphasises ... that two vaccinations is what we need.

"The people who are sick had actually had a vaccination. You need two. One is not enough."

Health Minister Greg Hunt said 85 per cent of residents in private aged care facilities and 100 per cent in Victorian residential facilities have been vaccinated.

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Victorian branch secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick said vaccination rates at the facility demonstrated Canberra's "go- slow culture" on aged care.

"The hindsight of almost 2000 Victorian aged care residents contracting Covid-19, 655 resident deaths and more than 1600 aged care workers infected was not enough to motivate the Morrison government into urgent action," she said.

Arcare Maidstone was locked down and residents were placed into self-isolation yesterday.

The aged care facility was one of 40 locations added to the state's list of exposure sites on Sunday, along with a soft drink factory in Thomastown, a number of bus routes in Melbourne's north and various stores at Chadstone shopping centre.

Craigieburn's Willmott Park Primary School was closed on Monday morning with nearby Mount Ridley College listed as an exposure site after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Acting Premier James Merlino said no decision has been made on whether the state's seven-day lockdown will end on Thursday evening as planned.

"This is something that is evaluated every hour of every day," he said on Sunday.