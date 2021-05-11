TODAY |

At least nine people killed in Russia school shooting

Source:  Associated Press

A school shooting erupted today in the Russian city of Kazan, leaving eight students and one teacher dead, Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing local emergency services.

A night time street scene with focus on safety police tape in Russian "Police No Entry". Source: istock.com

According to the Interfax news agency, two gunmen opened fire in the school, and one of them - a 17-year-old - has already been apprehended.

Local officials said some children were evacuated from the school but others still remained in the building.

Authorities said additional security measures have been put into place in all schools in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, roughly 700 kilometres east of Moscow.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students.

World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
2
Seven people injured, some critically, in multi-vehicle Papakura crash
3
Teenage boy sleeping in dumpster killed in South Australia accident
4
Concrete contractor owes tens of thousands to customers across Waikato for jobs he never completed
5
Exclusive: NZ Rugby in talks for All Blacks-Tonga at Mt Smart to be first Test this year
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:31

Teenager charged with arson over West Auckland Countdown fire
01:42

High levels of microplastics found in seven different rice samples, new Australian study finds
00:56

Dunedin student recalls terrifying moment Countdown stabbings began
01:07

'High level of first-aid' from first responders at Dunedin stabbing 'almost certainly saved lives'