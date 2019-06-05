TODAY |

At least four dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

Associated Press
More From
World
Australia

A gunman was arrested after killing at least four people and wounding several others in the northern Australian city of Darwin, officials and media said.

In this image made from video, police proceed to apprehend a suspect on the ground next to a white truck, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Darwin Australia. Media reports say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin. Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday's shooting. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
Source: Associated Press

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday a suspect was in custody and the incident was not terrorism related.

"This is a terrible act of violence that has already, I'm advised, taken the lives of four people," Morrison told reporters in London, where he was on a visit to take part in D-Day commemorations. "Our advice is that this is not a terrorist act. There is nothing to suggest that that is the case whatsoever."

A 45-year-old man was in custody following the shooting, Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan told Guardian Australia.

Two people were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital with gunshot wounds and both were in stable condition, a Health Department statement said.

Police contacted by The Associated Press declined to comment. Northern Territory Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw was expected to hold a news conference later in the day.

A man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the Darwin suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. Police attended three crime scenes in the tropical city of 100,000 related to the gunman, ABC said.

An ABC reporter said she saw police tackle and taser the gunman at a busy intersection.

More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
2
The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit
3
Kenghua Ren was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the cold-hearted prank.
YouTube star sentenced to prison for tricking homeless man into eating an Oreo biscuit filled with toothpaste
4
Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
5
Ruiz stopped the Brit in his tracks at Madison Square Garden.
Watch: Andy Ruiz stuns the world, knocks out Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champ
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Swedish court rules not to extradite Julian Assange for rape probe

Qantas to launch new Brisbane-US flights

Sudan troops kill at least 30 during attack on pro-democracy protestors

US man who threw child off mall balcony ordered to serve 19 years in prison