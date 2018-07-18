At least five people killed after under-construction building collapses on residential building in India

At least five people were killed after an under-construction building fell on a residential building nearby, causing both structures to collapse and leaving dozens buried under the rubble near the Indian capital late Tuesday night.

The incident took place at around 9.30pm in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida city, some 45 km from the nation's capital New Delhi.

It is estimated that about 50 people are buried under the debris, including 12 construction workers from the six-story building and more than 30 residents who were living in the four-story building.

Families and relatives of the victims arrived at the site in tears.

"I was reading the news this morning, and then I found out it happened in my cousin's village. I called him, but nobody answered. So I tried to call my relatives near here. They asked me to come and check out the situation. It turned out the building that collapsed is where my cousin lives, so I came here as soon as possible," said Tweedie, a local resident.

Greater Noida is a satellite city of New Delhi. Its cheap housing prices have attracted many people who work in the capital but come from other cities and states.

"We don't know the cause yet, but most residents here are from other cities. Some are from Bihar State. Most are from other cities," said David, a Chinese-speaking tour guide.

Indian police have arrested four suspects, including the land owner and builder. According to Tweedie, police suspect the four-story building had not been built to code.

More than 100 rescuers from the Indian police and emergency response force are using an excavator and other heavy machines to clear the debris. Many rescuers are digging with their bare hands.

Police say that as the roads nearby are narrow and the buildings are densely packed in the area, rescue efforts remain challenging. They estimate that they need two days to complete the rescue operation.