 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


At least five people killed after under-construction building collapses on residential building in India

share

Source:

Associated Press

At least five people were killed after an under-construction building fell on a residential building nearby, causing both structures to collapse and leaving dozens buried under the rubble near the Indian capital late Tuesday night.

Rescue operations continue as police fear people are still trapped under the debris.
Source: Associated Press

The incident took place at around 9.30pm in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida city, some 45 km from the nation's capital New Delhi.

It is estimated that about 50 people are buried under the debris, including 12 construction workers from the six-story building and more than 30 residents who were living in the four-story building.

Families and relatives of the victims arrived at the site in tears.

"I was reading the news this morning, and then I found out it happened in my cousin's village. I called him, but nobody answered. So I tried to call my relatives near here. They asked me to come and check out the situation. It turned out the building that collapsed is where my cousin lives, so I came here as soon as possible," said Tweedie, a local resident.

Greater Noida is a satellite city of New Delhi. Its cheap housing prices have attracted many people who work in the capital but come from other cities and states.

"We don't know the cause yet, but most residents here are from other cities. Some are from Bihar State. Most are from other cities," said David, a Chinese-speaking tour guide.

Indian police have arrested four suspects, including the land owner and builder. According to Tweedie, police suspect the four-story building had not been built to code.

More than 100 rescuers from the Indian police and emergency response force are using an excavator and other heavy machines to clear the debris. Many rescuers are digging with their bare hands.

Police say that as the roads nearby are narrow and the buildings are densely packed in the area, rescue efforts remain challenging. They estimate that they need two days to complete the rescue operation.

A special investigation has been established to look into the causes of the accident.

Related

Accidents

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Robertson became the latest Kiwi coach to be questioned about the former All Black but he responded in his own unique way.

Watch: Jokester Scott Robertson cracks a funny, teases media when quizzed on Ma'a Nonu speculation

00:29
2
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Watch: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong

00:14
3
Gymnast Aly Raisman, one of Larry Nasssar's victims, delivered a powerful speech.

'For too long we were ignored' - 141 survivors of sexual abuse by former US gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar stand united at ESPY awards

4

Princess Eugenie invites 1200 members of the public to her royal wedding

5
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

01:45
A union says half its membership has been physically and verbally assaulted on the job, and more needs to be done.

'They started kicking and punching me' - Auckland Transport reviewing safety procedures following increase in attacks on bus drivers

Over the last two years, there have been 36 assaults against AT drivers - a figure the transport service admits is too high.

01:33
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep those umbrellas handy as showers and hail cluster in the North Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:33
Over 60 firefighters are battling the Petone blaze which started in a machine cutting fridges.

Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

04:38
Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Watch: Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.