At least five dead after gunmen stormed Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

Gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, killing at least five people, including a foreigner, and setting off a 12-hour gunbattle with security forces, as frantic guests tried to escape from fourth and fifth-floor windows.

At least five people were killed after gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.
Six other people, including three security forces, were reported wounded, and more than 150 people, including 41 foreigners, have been rescued from the hotel, said Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish.

The bodies of three attackers were recovered as security forces continued to clear the landmark building, he said.

The Intercontinental Hotel is located on a hilltop in the Bagh-e Bala area of the capital and is heavily guarded because it hosts both Afghan and foreign guests as well as official conferences.

Six police officers were killed in the blast in Afghanistan’s capital.
The Interior Ministry said a private firm assumed responsibility for securing the hotel around three weeks ago.

The ministry says it is investigating how the attackers managed to enter the building.

Afghan security officials confirmed that 34 provincial officials were gathered at the hotel to participate in a conference organised by the Telecommunication Ministry.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. 

