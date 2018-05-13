At least eight people dead, 38 wounded in Indonesia church attacks

 

Associated Press

Three attacks including one by a suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer targeted three churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya early today, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens, police said.

Three attacks, including one suicide bombing, were carried out in Surabaya early today.
The first attack struck a Sunday Mass at the Santa Maria Roman Catholic Church, killing four people, including the suspected bomber, police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told reporters at the scene. He said police officers were among a total of 38 wounded.

It was followed by a second explosion minutes later at the Christian Church of Diponegoro that killed two people. Another two died in a third attack at the city's Pantekosta Church, Mangera said.

The latest attacks in predominantly Muslim Indonesia came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention center near Jakarta that left six officers and an inmate dead. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people. In recent years the country has faced a new threat as the rise of the Islamic State group in the Middle East invigorated local militant networks.

