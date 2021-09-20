At least eight dead in mass shooting at Russian university

A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning local time, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee.

People stand behind the fence near the Perm State University with the a Posguardia (National Guardia) on the left, in Perm, Russia. Source: Associated Press

The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said.

Students and staff of the university locked themselves in rooms, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so.

The gunman was later detained, Russia's Interior Ministry said. The Investigative Committee has opened a murder probe in the aftermath of the incident.

The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of the windows of a building. The regional heath ministry among those wounded were injuries both from the shooting and from trying to escape the building.