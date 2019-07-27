TODAY |

At least eight dead, 60 injured as quakes shake northern Philippine isles

Associated Press
More From
World
Natural Disasters

Two strong earthquakes hours apart struck a group of sparsely populated islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines today, killing at least eight people, injuring about 60 and causing substantial damage.

The quakes collapsed houses built of stone and wood, rousing residents from sleep, said Roldan Esdicul, who heads the Batanes provincial disaster-response office.

"Our bed and everything were swaying from side to side like a hammock," Esdicul told The Associated Press by cellphone from Basco town, the provincial capital. "We all ran out to safety."

More than 1,000 residents of hard-hit Itbayat island — nearly half of the island's population of mostly fishermen — were advised not to return to their homes and stay in the town plaza as successive aftershocks shook the region, he said.

"The wounded are still being brought in," Itbayat Mayor Raul de Sagon told a local radio station. He said more doctors may be needed if the number of injured from interior villages rises.

The Philippine seismology agency said the quakes measured 5.4 and 5.9. A third quake magnitude 5.7 struck later today.

Esdicul said he was already in his office with the provincial governor when the second and more powerful quake struck about three hours after the first shock. "We have to hold on because you can't stand or walk. It was that strong," he said.

The initial quake severely cracked the bell tower of the island's old limestone church, the 19th-century Santa Maria de Mayan, a popular tourist attraction. The tower collapsed when the second temblor hit the island, he said.

An Itbayat hospital was damaged but remained open. An air force helicopter and a plane were en route to Batanes to help ferry and provide aid to victims.

Itbayat, part of the Batanes Islands, has a population of about 2,800 people and lies in the Luzon Strait that separates the Philippines and Taiwan. The islands are famous for their stone-built houses, coral walls and cogon grass roofs.

, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Two strong earthquakes hours apart struck a group of sparsely populated islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines early Saturday. (Agnes Salengua Nico via AP)
Damaged houses lie in Itbayat town, Batanes islands, northern Philippines following the earthquakes. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
2
The highly-coveted NBA prospect has sent a message of support to TJ Perenara ahead of the Test against South Africa.
Breakers' superstar recruit RJ Hampton getting behind the All Blacks ahead of his move to NZ
3
They’ve overwhelmingly voted to accept their collective offer from the Government.
Fears early childhood teacher shortage will worsen as kindy teachers accept pay rises
4
Steamroller
Man charged after five cars damaged and one person hurt during Hutt Valley road roller rampage
5
The teenagers are suspects in the killing of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man.
CCTV captures teens wanted over Canadian murders
MORE FROM
World
MORE
A 2kg gold nugget found by an Australian retiree near Ballarat in 2019.

Aussie retiree finds 2kg gold nugget worth about $130k
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

House panel to ask court for Mueller grand jury material
Tinder is now alerting its queer users if they're in a country with discriminatory LGBTQ laws.

Tinder rolls out new feature to protect its LGBT users
People watch a TV showing file images of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 25, 2019. North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, the first launches in more than two months as North Korean and U.S. officials struggle to restart nuclear diplomacy. The signs read: "North Korea fired after May 9." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea says missile test was 'solemn warning' to South