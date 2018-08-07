 

At least 98 people confirmed dead after Sunday’s earthquake in Indonesia

1 NEWS
New Zealand holiday-makers have began to return home after the quake. Source: 1 NEWS
Shauni and Shane have been at logger-heads with Michael Hill over their lifetime diamond guarantee.

Most read: Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

'The birds were screaming in pain' – elderly pet kea die after DOC visit
Whale stranded on Northland beach for two nights will be euthanised
Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'
Most read: Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of Wellington football match
British Airways planes (File picture).

Long delays for non-European travellers at Heathrow Airport need fixing - British Airways boss
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, a man wipes his eyes outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago, after leaving the emergency room due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to discuss the weekend violence during a Monday news conference. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Spate of gun violence in Chicago kills 11, leaves nearly 70 wounded

02:48
The powerful quake rocked the holiday islands of Lombok and Bali, the region’s second in just over a week.

'Massive' damage as Indonesia quake's death toll rises to 98
00:27
Two people died and more than 60 were injured in the accident near Bologna.

Two dead, dozens injured after truck carrying flammable material explodes on Italy motorway

Boy dies in US after eating 180 times the lethal dose of meth mistaking it for cereal

An eight-year-old boy has died in the US after eating 180 times the lethal limit of methamphetamine, reportedly mistaking it for breakfast cereal.

The Indiana boy's father, Curtis Collman II, now faces up to 40 years in prison for neglect leading to the death of his son.

The 41-year-old man told police his son, named Curtis Collman III, had woken up hungry on June 21, but had told him there was no food in the house, WDRB reported.

Mr Collman III had left the meth on a plate in the house which was accessible to his eight-year-old son, and may have been mistaken for cereal because their house in Seymour was unlit.

Despite his son falling ill following eating the meth, Mr Collman III only called a female friend over to his house to help, who advised him to take his son to hospital.

In response to the friend's own attempts to ring emergency help, Mr Collman II allegedly ripped the phone out of her hand before brandishing a gun and threatening to kill all three of them.

The father then drove Curtis Collman II to his parents house where he began to turn blue and stiff.

Eventually, Curtis Collman II's grandfather called 911 and the the boy was taken to hospital.

The boy later died at hospital having ingested 18,000 nanograms of methamphetamine, when the lethal does is around 100 nanograms, the Seymore Tribune reported.

Mr Collman III will go on trial on December 4, facing charges of causing death by neglect, as well as other charges of pointing a firearm, theft and failure to register as a sex offender, WAVE 3 News reported.

Methamphetamine in crystal form
Live: Jacinda Ardern returns to Question Time, set to be quizzed by Simon Bridges

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Neve will learn to speak Te Reo Māori and she plans to learn the language too

Name suppression lifts for five men charged over Ngāruawāhia man Mitchell Paterson's death

Watch: Joseph Parker 'getting calls in from match makers' as he eyes return to ring after Dillian Whyte loss

Former All Blacks star Piri Weepu admits driving drunk - 'I am extremely embarrassed and sorry'

Barnaby Joyce reveals he wanted to go away and die after affair scandal that destroyed career, marriage

AAP
Former Australian deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has revealed he wanted to go away and die after the affair scandal that destroyed his career and marriage.

""When you stop thinking about how sad it will be when you have gone, to thinking, I have hurt so many that I want to go without anybody knowing," he says in a new book, quoted in Fairfax Media on Tuesday.

In the book, Weatherboard and Iron, he admits pursuing women for years in Canberra before meeting his current partner, Vikki Campion and having a baby boy.

Where to get help:
Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.
Lifeline: 0800 543 354
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.
Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)
Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)
Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up: online chat (7pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 children's helpline (1pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-10pm weekends)
Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)
Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254
Healthline: 0800 611 116
Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Barnaby Joyce.
Barnaby Joyce. Source: 1 NEWS
