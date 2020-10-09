TODAY |

At least 88 injured in fire in South Korean high-rise apartments

Source:  Associated Press

A fire spread up a high-rise apartment building by strong winds in a South Korean port city left scores of people with minor injuries, officials said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were no reports of deaths, but at least 88 people were left with minor injuries after the blaze in Ulsan. Source: Twitter

Footage from the scene in Ulsan showed a huge ball of orange flame soaring up the 33-floor building and shooting through the roof as firefighting crews tried to put out the blaze from below.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or serious injuries.

An apartment building is engulfed in a fire in Ulsan, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

Hundreds of residents evacuated as the fire broke out while workers rescued another 77 who had escaped to the roof or other spaces. 

South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said at least 88 people were treated for minor injuries such as scratches or lightly inhaling smoke. 

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which they said started at a balcony in one of the lower floors late Thursday (local time) and spread up the exterior of the building amid strong winds.

The fire was nearly put out as of 2pm New Zealand time.

World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Charges likely' after woman allegedly escapes from managed isolation facility in Auckland
2
Collins says it's 'verging on corruption' for Govt to announce marae funding boost just days from election
3
Homicide police appeal for information after 'unprovoked attack' at Auckland park leaves 21-year-old dead
4
Family of missing Kiwi hopeful after suspected debris found from sunken livestock ship
5
Jacinda Ardern overrode Electoral Commission's advice on new election date
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Touching tribute sees police dog named in honour of slain NZ-born officer Matt Ratana
00:37

British Airways' last Boeing 747's take their final flights
00:39

David Attenborough, Prince William want new environmental award to 'incentivise change'
00:32

Video of girl swimming with her three-metre pet python makes a splash online