TODAY |

At least 78 dead in Nepal as flooding wreaks havoc in South Asia

Associated Press
More From
World

Monsoon flooding and landslides continued to cause havoc in South Asia on Wednesday, with the death toll rising to 78 in Nepal and authorities in neighbouring northeastern India battling to provide relief to over 4 million people in Assam state, officials said.

Nepal's National Emergency Operation Centre said more than 40,000 soldiers and police were using helicopters and roads to rush food, tents and medicine to thousands of people hit by the annual flooding. Rescuers also were searching for 32 missing people.

In Bangladesh, more than 100,000 people were affected by flooding in the north and forecasters warned that major rivers continued to swell across the country.

Rivers burst their banks in the northern district of Lalmonirhat, marooning villages, news reports said, quoting local water board officials.

In the Indian state of Assam, officials said floodwaters have killed at least 19 people and brought misery to some 4.5 million.

More than 85,000 people have taken shelter in 187 state government-run camps in 30 of the state's 33 districts, the state disaster management authority said in a statement.

Atiqua Sultana, a district magistrate, said a flooded river washed away a 150-meter (490-foot) stretch of Assam's border road with Bangladesh, flooding 70 villages on the Indian side.

Around 80% of Assam's Kaziranga National Park, home to the endangered one-horn rhinoceros, has been flooded by the Brahmaputra river, which flows along the sanctuary, forest officer Jutika Borah said.

After causing flooding and landslides in Nepal, three rivers have been overflowing in India and submerging parts of eastern Bihar state, killing at least 24 people, said Pratata Amrit, a state government official.

More than 2.5 million people have been hit by the flooding in 12 of 38 districts of Bihar state, Amrit said.

In Bangladesh, at least a dozen people, mostly farmers, have been killed by lightning since Saturday as monsoon rains battered parts of the low-lying country.

Bangladesh, with 160 million people and more than 130 rivers, is prone to monsoon floods because of overflowing rivers and the heavy onrush of water from upstream India.

Monsoon rains hit the region in June-September. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season.

An aerial view of flooded Majuli, an island in River Brahmaputra, Assam, India. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
2
Her acrobatic display had everyone wondering if she sustained an injury.
Hilary Barry tracks down fan whose leap for joy went viral after England's Cricket World Cup win
3
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
4
Seventeen-year-old murdered and the pictures circulated online.
Images of stabbed teen's corpse remained on Instagram for 24 hours
5
IAG is taking a proactive stance with the increasingly common issue of mistakes at the pump.
Insurer changes rules after Fair Go goes into bat for driver who wrecked fuel tank by adding incorrect additive
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Panic as magnitude 6.1 quake damages buildings on Bali, other Indonesian islands
00:51
Police Investigator Frank Camp says the three-year-old fell through a plastic cover into the grease trap behind a restaurant.

Boy, 3, dies after falling into grease tank behind Tim Hortons restaurant in New York
00:34
Gayle touched down in NZ today for the ODI series, just days after clubbing 18 sixes in the Bangladesh T20 final.

Fairfax Media loses appeal against Chris Gayle defamation ruling
This July 1969 photo provided by NASA shows launch controllers in the firing room at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. In the third row from foreground at center is JoAnn Morgan, the first female launch controller. "I was there. I wasn't going anywhere. I had a real passion for it," Morgan said in a July 2019 interview. "Finally, 99 percent of them accepted that 'JoAnn's here and we're stuck with her.' " (NASA via AP)

As 50th anniversary of moon landing nears, those who laboured behind the scenes honoured