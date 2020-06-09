TODAY |

At least 7 Minneapolis officers quit in wake of protests over death of George Floyd

Source:  Associated Press

At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd’s death escalated.

Police advance on protestors during a march against police brutality and racism in Marseille, France. Source: Associated Press

Current and former officers told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that officers are upset with Mayor Jacob Frey’s decision to abandon the Third Precinct station during the protests.

Demonstrators set the building on fire after officers left. Protestors also have hurled bricks and insults at officers, numerous officers and protestors have been injured and the state has launched a civil rights investigation into the department.

Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he begged for his life. Source: Breakfast

US Rep. Ilhan Omar told CNN today that the department is “rotten to the root”.

Mylan Masson, a retired Minneapolis officer and use-of-force expert, says officers don’t feel appreciated.

The protests were inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. George Floyd died after an officer pinnedhim to the street by his neck for over eight minutes.

Mr Floyd’s death at the hands of police has sparked protests across the US. Source: Breakfast


