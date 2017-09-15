At least 60 killed in ISIS suicide attack in Iraq

The governor of Iraq's southern Thi Qar province says militants have attacked a checkpoint and two nearby restaurants, killing at least 60 people and wounding 83.

Yahya al-Nassiri says this morning's attack started with militants opening fire at the checkpoint and the restaurant on the main highway that links Baghdad with the southern provinces near the city of Nassiriya.

The attackers were disguised in security uniforms and drove stolen army vehicles when they targeted a police checkpoint and two restaurants.

That was followed by two suicide bombers, including one driving an explosives-laden car, he said.

Al-Nassiri says the dead included Iranian pilgrims and a policeman.

ISIS have claimed responsibility for the attack.