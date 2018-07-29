 

At least 58 people dead after monsoon rains cause flooding in northern India

Associated Press
At least 58 people have been killed in the past two days as monsoon rains triggered house collapses and flooded wide swaths of land in northern India, officials said today.

Weather officials predicted more rain in the next 48 hours in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

The deaths occurred since rains started Thursday night (local time), said a government spokesman.

Ten of the victims died in Meerut district.

In Agra, the northern Indian city where the white marble Taj Mahal is located, at least six died, including four members of a family who perished in a house collapse, an official said.

The dead included women and children.

Officials said at least 53 people were injured and over 200 houses were damaged in the torrential rains.

India's monsoon season usually lasts until October.

Is Dunedin at risk of an earthquake?

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Scientists have investigated Dunedin's active faults, creating a clearer picture of the city's earthquake risk.

New faults have been uncovered and one fault extends closer to the city than previously thought.

However, they have a low level of activity and do not change the overall hazard to the city, study leader Pilar Villamor said.

The city could experience an earthquake in line with the magnitude of the 2010 Darfield quake, which damaged masonry in Christchurch and caused widespread liquefaction.

"People [should] not get worried about this report," Dr Villamor said.

"This is science that needs to be out and needs to be known by the public. Take on board and learn the lessons that we saw in Christchurch and Kaikōura, and just get ready without being scared about it.

"Get your survival kits and hook your fridges to the walls, and all those things that are really quite easy to do."

The study was the first step in building a greater understanding of the earthquake risk to the city.

It followed a recommendation from the Canterbury Earthquakes Royal Commission for more research to paint a better picture of the quake risk faced by population centres, she said.

Dunedin was chosen for the initial study as already known active faults could potentially have extended under the city and it was a compact city where local scientists are already working on earthquake research.

Like Christchurch, Dunedin also had many heritage buildings.

Scientists probed the sub-surface around the city on land and off the coast using techniques including conventional geological studies, geophysical techniques, GPS, satellite imagery and seismometers.

"A better understanding of the presence of active faults beneath, and close to, our cities is important for land use planning, risk management, and emergency response activities," Dr Villamor said.

"The study has provided a baseline for Dunedin city that should be reviewed as new data becomes available, including GPS data from new sites set up as part of this study."

The study recommended further investigations into the faults around Dunedin take place, including studies on how active the faults were.

A photo taken in Dunedin, New Zealand, with an old church.
Dunedin (file picture). Source: istock.com
At least 10 people dead, 40 injured after magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

Associated Press
A shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthquake early today killed at least 10 people and injured 40 on Indonesia's Lombok Island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said.

The quake damaged dozens of single-story houses and taller buildings and was felt in a wider area, including in Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 7 kilometers.

East Lombok district was the hardest hit with eight deaths, including a Malaysian national, said a spokesman for Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

The number of casualties could increase as data was still being collected from other locations on the island, he said.

The quake also triggered a large landslide from Mount Rinjani. Authorities were still monitoring its impact.

In East Lombok and the provincial capital of Mataram, it lasted about 10 seconds, sending residents to flee their homes onto streets and fields, Nugroho said.

He said most of the fatalities and injuries were caused by falling slabs of concrete.

Photos released by the agency showed damaged houses and the entrance to the popular Mount Rinjani National Park, which was immediately closed for fear of landslides.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains.

Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

Damage caused by an early morning earthquake is seen on the island of Lombok, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press
