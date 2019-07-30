TODAY |

At least 52 dead, 16 decapitated in Brazil prison riot

Associated Press
More From
World
Central and South America
Crime and Justice

At least 52 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organised crime groups at the Altamira prison in northern Brazil today, according to prison officials.

Para state prison authorities said 16 of the victims were decapitated while others were asphyxiated.

The count of victims potentially could rise when authorities have searched all areas involved, state prisons chief Jarbas Vasconcelos said at a news conference.

Prison authorities said a fight erupted between the Rio de Janeiro-based Comando Vermelho and another group, Comando Classe A.

"Leaders of the (Comando Classe A) set fire to a cell belonging to one of the prison's pavilions, where members of the (Comando Vermelho) were located," the statement read.

Vasconcelos said the fire had spread rapidly, with inmates held in old container units that had been adapted for the prison while another building is under construction.

The fire prevented police forces from entering the building for about five hours, he said.

Two prison staff members were held hostage, but eventually released.

"It was a targeted attack. The aim was to show that it was a settling of accounts between the two groups, not a protest or rebellion against the prison system," Vasconcelos said.

Authorities have not found any firearms following the riot, only makeshift knives.

Prison authorities said they were still trying to determine who were the leaders behind today's attack, and those men will be transferred to federal prisons.

President Jair Bolsonaro was elected on the promise of curbing widespread violence in Brazil, including in the country's often overcrowded, out-of-control prisons.

State authorities deny the facility was overcrowded. But The Associated Press obtained a July 2019 report from the National Justice Council that it says was filed by a local judge in charge of the facility, showing that the prison had 343 detainees for a maximum capacity of 163.

He described the state of the prison in the city of Altamira as "terrible."

In many of Brazil's prisons, badly outnumbered guards struggle to retain power over an ever-growing population of inmates who are able to run criminal activities from behind bars.

The killings echoed those of 55 inmates who died in a series of riots in May in several prisons in the neighboring state of Amazonas.

In early 2017, more than 120 inmates died in prisons across several northern states when rival gangs clashed over control of drug-trafficking routes in the region. The violence lasted several weeks, spreading to various states.

Prison authorities said they had not received any prior intelligence reports of an upcoming attack.

Life and culture in Brasil.
Police in Brazil. Source: istock.com
More From
World
Central and South America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
3
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
4
The deputy PM and NZ First leader talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today about his party’s falling poll numbers.
Winston Peters lashes out at 'biased' 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll after NZ First drops nearly two per cent
5
Corrections are investigating after the video appeared on a closed Facebook group.
Corrections to charge Auckland Prison inmates who broadcast live sparring video
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:16
Corrections are investigating after the video appeared on a closed Facebook group.

Corrections to charge Auckland Prison inmates who broadcast live sparring video

00:16
There are reports of multiple victims at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Four people dead, including suspected gunman, after mass shooting at garlic festival in California
Mataura Police are appealing for information regarding an incident at Tulloch Park Pump track.

Police seek help from public after Southland bike park vandalised
01:46
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.

Man charged with murder after woman killed in daylight West Auckland attack