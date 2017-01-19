 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


At least 50 dead after suicide blast at military base in Mali

share

Source:

Associated Press

A suicide bomber in an explosives-laden vehicle attacked a camp in northern Mali overnight, killing more than 50 people and wounding more than 100 soldiers and former fighters now trying to stabilise the region.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion quickly fell on the Islamic extremist groups operating in the area which oppose the 2015 peace agreement that brought the parties together.

People gather outside a hospital were injured were taken after an explosion at the Joint Operational Mechanism base in Gao, Mali, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. A suicide bomber in an explosives-laden vehicle attacked a camp in northern Mali on Wednesday, killing more than 50 people and wounding more than 100 soldiers and former fighters now trying to stabilize the region. (AP Photo/Yacouba Cisse)

People gather outside a hospital were injured were taken after an explosion at the Joint Operational Mechanism base in Gao, Mali.

Source: Associated Press

The attack marks a significant setback for efforts to achieve peace in the long-tumultuous region. The UN Security Council was expected to discuss Mali today.

The morning blast hit the Joint Operational Mechanism base in the city of Gao, home to Malian soldiers and hundreds of former fighters who had signed the peace agreement with the government.

Dismembered bodies could still be seen two hours after the blast.

A Malian military official, Col. Mohamed Ould, put the death toll at more than 50, with more than 100 others wounded.

Dr. Sadou Maiga at Gao's hospital told The Associated Press that all other hospital activities have ceased with dozens of wounded victims arriving.

"Some have died from their wounds, and others are in a very grave state," he said. "At this point, it's not the toll of dead and injured that interests me, it's saving who I can."

Witnesses said the car bearing explosives breached the camp at around 9 am, just as hundreds of fighters were gathering for a meeting.

The suicide bomber "succeeded in tricking soldiers' vigilance" and penetrated the camp, said an army spokesman, Col. Diarran Kone.

The attack underscores the enormous challenges that remain in northern Mali four years after the French military led an intervention to drive the jihadists from power in the major towns across the north. The peace agreement has proved difficult to implement and unpopular with the forces wreaking havoc in the region.

The former fighters who signed the 2015 peace deal include ethnic Tuareg secular rebels who once fought the Malian military. Now they are supposed to be forming joint patrols in the area, though the program has yet to begin.

Mali has become the world's deadliest UN peacekeeping mission. Some 29 UN peacekeepers were killed last year in attacks blamed on jihadist armed groups, according to a Human Rights Watch report released Wednesday.

The report details how extremists are extending their reach further into central Mali, trying to implement their strict interpretation of Shariah law and pressuring families to give up their children as soldiers for the cause.

The report also denounces rising levels of banditry, a phenomenon victims say is fueled by the slow implementation of the 2015 peace accord.

Malian Security Minister Salif Traore declined to respond to the report's specifics but said he is well aware of security challenges throughout the region.

Related

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

00:31
2
Shocking video has emerged of an elderly couple being attacked while sitting in the back of a taxi in Birmingham.

Video: Elderly woman knocked out by rock thrown by reckless teens

00:17
3
The video was taken on the set of upcoming film A Dog's Purpose, and the American Humane Association is investigating.

'Just throw him in!' Treatment of dog forced into water prompts investigation into Hollywood film


01:13
4
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

00:42
5
Richard Wilkins didn't take kindly to Tim Gilbert and Sylvia Jeffrey's humour on Nine's Today Show.

Video: Aussie journo walks off live TV show after colleagues poke fun at his 'stegosaurus' hair

02:14
New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

Kiwi appointed senior aide to Donald Trump 'doesn't bring a lot of ego and he just gets things done'

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

John Armstrong: Pike River re-entry never going to happen

Hard as it is for the families, they should be wary of politicians' promises, our columnist says.

00:34
The All Blacks first-five has confirmed that 2017 is his final year playing rugby in NZ.

Watch: 'It is with great sadness that this will be my last year playing in NZ' - All Blacks star Aaron Cruden confirms French move in video to Kiwi public

Cruden has signed a three-year deal with French club Montpellier.

00:30
The ice gets thick in Antarctica, so once a year an icebreaker ship comes down to smash it up so supplies can come in.

Video: Icebreaker ship crunches through ice to carve way for supplies to Antarctica

The US coastguard vessel is strong enough to break ice 4m thick.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ