At least 48 people killed after bus plunges 213 metres off mountain into gorge in India

At least 48 people were killed today when an overcrowded bus plunged off a mountain road into a gorge in northern India, officials said.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand state Trivendra Rawat said the bus fell into a 213-metre-deep deep gorge in the Himalayan foothills.

He said about a dozen other people were injured and some of them were taken to the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital in Rishikesh.

Police official Manoj Kumar said rescuers recovered 48 bodies from the accident site.

According to police, the 28-seat bus was carrying about 60 people.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people killed annually.