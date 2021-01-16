At least 42 dead after magnitude-6.2 quake rocks Indonesia

A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island early this morning, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 42 people.

Rescuers carry a body bag containing a victim of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press

More than 600 people were injured by the magnitude 6.2 quake, which sent people fleeing their homes in the darkness. Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas.

There were reports of many people trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes and buildings.

The earthquake damaged part of a hospital and patients were moved to an emergency tent outside. Rescuers struggled to extract seven patients and staff who were trapped under tons of rubble.

After several hours, an excavator came to help and the rescuers eventually retrieved four survivors and three bodies.

Thousands of displaced people were evacuated to temporary shelters.

Today's quake was centered 36 kilometres south of West Sulawesi province’s Mamuju district, at a depth of 18 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

Rescuers search for survivors at the ruin of a local government building collapsed during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press

The Indonesian disaster agency said the death toll climbed to 42 as rescuers in Mamuju retrieved 34 bodies trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes and buildings.

The agency said in a statement that eight people were killed and 637 others were injured in Mamuju's neighboring district of Majene.

It said at least 300 houses and a health clinic were damaged and about 15,000 people were being housed in temporary shelters in the district. Power and phones were down in many areas.

West Sulawesi Administration Secretary Muhammad Idris told local media that the governor's office building was among those that collapsed in Mamuju, the provincial capital, and many people there remained trapped.

Rescuer Saidar Rahmanjaya said a lack of heavy equipment was hampering efforts to clear the rubble from collapsed houses and buildings.

He said his team was working to save dozens of people trapped in eight buildings, including in the governor's office, a hospital and a hotel.

“We are racing against time to rescue them,” he said.

President Joko Widodo said in a televised address that he had ordered his social minister and the chiefs of the military, police and disaster agency to carry out emergency response measures and search and rescue operations as quickly as possible.

Rescuers assist a survivor pulled out from the ruin of a government building collapsed during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press

“I, on behalf of the Government and all Indonesian people, would like to express my deep condolences to families of the victims,” Widodo said.

The National Search and Rescue Agency’s chief, Bagus Puruhito, said rescuers from the cities of Palu, Makassar, Balikpapan and Jakarta were being deployed to help in Mamuju and Majene.

Two ships were heading to the affected areas from Makassar and Balikpapan carrying rescuers and search and rescue equipment, while a Hercules plane carrying supplies was on its way from Jakarta.

Puruhito is already leading more than 4,100 rescue personnel in a separate massive search operation for victims of the crash of a Sriwijaya Air jet into the Java Sea last Saturday.

Among the dead in Majene were three people killed when their homes were flattened by the quake while they were sleeping, said Sirajuddin, the district’s disaster agency chief.

Sirajuddin, who goes by one name, said although the inland earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, people along coastal areas ran to higher ground in fear one might occur.

Landslides were set off in three locations and blocked a main road connecting Mamuju to the Majene district, said Raditya Jati, the disaster agency’s spokesperson.

Yesterday, a magnitude 5.9 undersea quake hit the same region, damaging several homes but causing no apparent casualties.