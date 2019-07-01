At least 35 dead as overcrowded minibus plunges into Himalayan gorge

An overcrowded minibus crashed into a gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir today, killing at least 35 people and injuring another seven, officials said.

The bus plunged off the Himalayan mountain road as its driver negotiated a curve and rolled down into a 150-metre deep gorge along a rocky stream, said civil administrator Angrez Singh Rana.

He said officials were investigating whether it was a mechanical failure or driver's negligence.

Top police officer M.K Sinha said the bus hit the rocks and was torn apart in several pieces. He said the 27-seat bus was overcrowded.

Rescue teams have evacuated seven injured to hospitals, where all of them are in critical condition.

On Thursday, a minibus carrying students to a picnic crashed into a gorge along another Himalayan road in Kashmir, killing at least 11 and injuring seven others.