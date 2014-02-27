At least 34 dead in Tanzania bus crash

Source:Associated Press
Tanzanian police have reported at least 34 people dead after a bus carrying students lost control and crashed.
Police cordon.
Source: 1 NEWS
Arusha Region Police Commander Mkumbo said the bus was carrying the students from a primary school in Arusha for an examination.
He says four other people were injured in the crash that occurred in Karatu.
Police say authorities are trying to recover the bodies trapped in the bus after it struck some trees.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news