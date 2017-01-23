At least 32 killed, 50 injured after train derails in India

An overnight passenger train has derailed in southern India, killing at least 32 people and injuring 50 others in the latest accident to hit the country's massive, disaster-prone rail network.

Source: 1 NEWS

Seven coaches of the Hirakand Express were thrown off the tracks around midnight Sunday (NZT) some landing on a goods train that was on a parallel track, said Divisional Railway manager Chandralekha Mukherji.

Rescue workers were trying to cut open the mangled coaches Sunday morning near the Kuneru railway station in the Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh state. The train was traveling between Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh state to Bhuvaneshawar in Orissa.