At least 31 dead in South Korean hospital fire

A fire agency official says 31 people have been killed and 77 injured in a hospital fire in southeastern South Korea.
An official at the National Fire Agency says the death toll is expected to rise from the fire at Sejong Hospital early today.
The official says the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Yonhap news agency says the hospital has 193 beds including 98 beds for the elderly who needs nursing care with 35 medical staff.
