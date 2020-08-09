At least 30 people dead following days of torrential rain in South Korea

More than a week of torrential rain in South Korea has left at least 30 dead and 12 missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said today while warning of further downpour.

An aerial view shows a village area is flooded due to heavy rain in Gurye, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

The causalities include 13 dead and two missing from the last two days of heavy rainfall in southern South Korea, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report.

A village area is flooded near Seomjin River, left, due to heavy rain in Hadong, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

The rain yesterday and today also left more than 3,700 displaced as it flooded residential areas, roads and farming fields in the southern region.

The safety ministry said the Seoul area and the southern region are expected to receive more heavy rain tomorow.

Rescue workers search for people in a house collapsed from a landslide caused by heavy rain in Gokseong, South Korea. Source: Associated Press