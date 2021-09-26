TODAY |

At least 3 people killed after train derails in US

Source:  Associated Press

At least three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, an official with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.

People work at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment in Montana. Source: Associated Press

Dispatcher Starr Tyler told The Associated Press that three people died in the derailment. She did not have more details. Amtrak said in a statement that there were multiple injuries.

The Empire Builder train derailed at 4pm near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. The accident scene is about 48 kilometres from the border with Canada.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, Abrams said.

Megan Vandervest, a passenger on the train who was going to visit a friend in Seattle, told The New York Times that she was awakened by the derailment.

“My first thought was that we were derailing because, to be honest, I have anxiety and I had heard stories about trains derailing,” said Vandervest, who is from Minneapolis. “My second thought was that’s crazy. We wouldn’t be derailing. Like, that doesn’t happen.”

She told the Times that the car behind hers was tilted over, the one behind that was entirely tipped over, and the three cars behind that “had completely fallen off the tracks and were detached from the train.”

Speaking from the Liberty County Senior Centre, where passengers were being taken, Vandervest said it felt like “extreme turbulence on a plane.”

Amtrak was working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

Photos posted to social media showed several cars on their sides. Passengers were standing alongside the tracks, some carrying luggage.

The images showed sunny skies, and it appeared the accident occurred along a straight section of tracks.

World
North America
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Brave woman undergoes lifesaving surgery for facial tumour
2
18 new Covid-19 community cases in outbreak, vaccine dose count passes 5 million
3
Key's 'smug hermit kingdom' Covid comment dismissed as an 'insult' by Hipkins
4
Police catch person hiding in car trying to cross Auckland Covid checkpoint
5
Young Warriors star Reece Walsh arrested in Queensland
MORE FROM
World
MORE

8 dead as al-Shabab claims blast in Somalia’s capital

Harry and Meghan visit UN during world leaders' meeting

UK rugby community gathers to remember Kiwi cop Matt Ratana a year after his death

Romans say enough to invasion of wild boars in city