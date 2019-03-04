At least 23 dead as storms, possible tornado hit Alabama

An apparent tornado roaring across southeast Alabama killed at least 23 people and injured several others today as severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and scattered destruction and weather warnings into Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

Dozens of emergency responders rushed to join search and rescue efforts in Lee County, Alabama, after what appeared to be a large tornado touched down Sunday afternoon (local time), springing out of a powerful storm system raking the Southeast.

"I can say that at this time we have 23 confirmed fatalities," Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told broadcast outlet WRBL-TV. "And again the search continues. We still have some people that are reported missing."

Authorities warned that the death toll could rise further in coming hours as search efforts continued in the small community of Beauregard and surrounding areas.

Jones said the storm's path of destruction stretched for miles (kilometres) through his rural county, and in places was about a fourth of a mile (0.4 kilometres) wide.

He didn't have an immediate account of how many were believed missing.

Several people in Lee County were taken to hospitals, "some of them with very serious injuries," Jones said.

After nightfall Sunday, the rain had stopped and pieces of metal debris and tree branches littered roadways in Beauregard. Two sheriff's vehicles blocked reporters and others from reaching the area of greatest devastation.

Power appeared out to homes and businesses around the community in southeast Alabama.

Rita Smith, spokeswoman for the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, said about 150 first responders jumped in to efforts to search the debris after the powerful storm hit.

She said numerous homes were destroyed or damaged in Beauregard, about 60 miles (95 kilometres) east of Montgomery.