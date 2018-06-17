At least 21 killed in eastern Afghanistan suicide attack

A suicide bomber blew himself up in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, killing 21 people and wounding 41 others, as mostly Taliban fighters gathered to celebrate a three-day ceasefire marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Most of the dead and wounded were believed to be Taliban.

The explosion came as previously unthinkable scenes of unarmed Taliban fighters celebrating Eid, often alongside Afghan security forces, played out in cities throughout the war-shattered country on Friday and again on Saturday.

While no one has yet claimed responsibility for Saturday's explosion in Rodat district of eastern Nangarhar province, the Islamic State affiliates, which did not sign up to the ceasefire, has a strong presence in the area.