At least 21 killed after bus slams into tree in Cameroon

At least 21 people were killed and at least 38 injured today when a bus veered off a road and crashed into a tree in a ravine in west Cameroon, a governor in the country said.

West Region Gov. Awah Fonka said Sunday that the number killed in the accident is likely to increase.

He said the bus driver and at least four others were uninjured.

The Cameroon government said the 70-passenger unregistered vehicle was headed from Dschang to Douala in the West Region.

Fonka said it's still too early to determine the cause of the accident.