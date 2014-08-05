TODAY |

At least 20 reported dead after tour bus crash in Mexico

Associated Press
Authorities in the Mexican state of Veracruz say at least 20 people died and 31 were injured in a collision between a tour bus and semi-trailer.

Nogales township civil defence director Roberto Hernández told a local radio station today that the bus came to rest on its right side blocking a highway exit and both vehicles caught fire. He says the death toll is preliminary.

State civil defence director Guadalupe Osorno says authorities need more time to confirm the death toll, but he says 31 were injured.

Both vehicles were westbound when they apparently collided in a mountainous area known as Cumbres de Maltrata.

In April 2006, a bus carrying religious pilgrims ran off the highway in the same area and down a steep ravine killing 65.

