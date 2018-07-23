 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


At least 20 people killed after tropical storm hits Vietnam

share

Source:

Associated Press

Flooding triggered by a tropical storm has killed at least 20 people and left over a dozen missing in northern Vietnam, local media reports said.

A dozen more are still unaccounted for following flash flooding and landslides.
Source: BBC

Ten people drowned in floods caused by heavy rain in Yen Bai province after Tropical Storm Son Tinh hit the country's northern region last week, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

In Thanh Hoa province, a flash flood swept through a small village in Lang Chanh district and carried away a dozen stilt houses on Thursday.

"The floods came so quick and gave us so little time to escape," said local resident Luong Van Hung. "Some managed to run to high ground, but others got swept away in the floods."

The floods took away a family of four as they were sleeping, said Nguyen Xuan Hong, chairman of Lang Chanh district. Two people were found dead in the debris left by the flooding while the body of the family's 5-year-old daughter was recovered on Monday morning in a stream 3 kilometres from their home.

A rescue group of 300 people were looking for the fourth member of the family, who is still missing, Hong said.

Casualties were also reported in Phu Tho, Lao Cai, Hoa Binh and Son La provinces, where heavy rain caused landslides and cut off roads.

The rain stopped over the weekend, but the national weather forecast agency said another tropical depression is heading toward northern Vietnam this week.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and floods that kill hundreds of people every year.

Related

Asia

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

00:48
2
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

3
The popular fruit is being stolen from orchards and sold on Facebook and to businesses.

'Bloody mongrels' - Around $100k worth of avocados stolen from Far North farm

02:15
4
Family members looking after elderly Pasifika at the end of their lives aren’t getting the help they need.

Family members caring for elderly Pasifika at end of life not getting help - study

5

Man accused of one-punch fatal attack at Auckland party faces trial

00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.

The front of an ambulance vehicle.

Student dies at school near Gisborne

Police say they attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru School shortly after 11:30am today.