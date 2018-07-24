At least 20 people dead after forest fires fanned by gale-force winds sees Athens surrounded by flames

A spokesman for the Greek government says the death toll from two big wildfires raging on the outskirts of Athens has risen to at least 20.

Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said today that at least 69 other people have been hospitalised with injuries. Many are in serious condition.

Greece has sought international assistance to cope with the fires near the capital, which have destroyed dozens of homes, burned cars and prompted tourists and Greeks to flee to beaches east of Athens for dramatic rescues by boats.

Meanwhile, regional Greek authorities have declared a state of emergency in the eastern and western parts of greater Athens, as fires fanned by gale-force winds raged through pine forests and seaside towns on either side of the Greek capital.

One fire was burning yesterday northeast of Athens in the Penteli area, moving into the town of Rafina.

In nearby Mati, the coast guard was sending a patrol boat to evacuate people trapped on a beach by the flames.

Children from a camp were seen boarding buses during an evacuation effort.

The second wildfire was ravaging mountainous pine forests 50 kilometers west of Athens.

The blaze has created such thick smoke that the main highways between the Peloponnese and the Greek mainland have been shut down and an orange haze has descended on Athens.