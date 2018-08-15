 

At least 20 people dead, 16 others injured following Italy bridge collapse

Associated Press
A bridge on a main highway linking Italy with France collapsed Tuesday in the Italian port city of Genoa during a sudden, violent storm, sending vehicles plunging 45 meters into a heap of rubble below.

Italian officials said at least 20 people were killed and others injured.

A huge section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed at mid-day over an industrial zone, sending tons of twisted steel and concrete debris onto warehouses below. Photos published by the Italian news agency ANSA showed a massive, empty gulf between two sections of the bridge.

There was initial confusion over the exact death toll and officials were still searching for people in the rubble.

Firefighters said two people were pulled alive from vehicles in the rubble and transported by helicopter to a hospital.

The head of Italy's civil protection agency, Angelo Borrelli, told reporters at a news conference in Rome that the collapse left 25 people dead and 11 injured.

He said all the victims appeared to all have been in vehicles that plunged from the bridge.

Earlier, an Italian transport official, Edoardo Rixi, had said that 22 people were killed and 13 injured in the collapse.

Borrelli said 30-35 cars and three heavy trucks were caught up as an 80-meter stretch of the bridge collapsed.

Borrelli said highway engineers were checking the safety of the bridge at other points and that some areas were being evacuated as a precaution. He said they were still trying to figure out the reason for the collapse.

"You can see there are very portions big of the bridge [that collapsed]. We need to remove all of the rubble to ascertain that all of the people have been reached," Borrelli said, adding that more than 280 rescue workers and sniffer dogs units are at work. "Operations are ongoing to extract people imprisoned below parts of the bridge and twisted metal."

Video of the collapse captured the sound of a man screaming: "Oh God! Oh, God!" Other images showed a green truck that had stopped just short of the gaping hole in the bridge and the tires of a tractor trailer in the rubble.

Firefighters told The Associated Press they were worried about gas lines exploding in the area from the collapse.

Italy's transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, called the collapse "an enormous tragedy."

News agency ANSA said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will travel to Genoa later Tuesday.

"We are following minute by minute the situation," Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Twitter.

The disaster occurred on a highway that connects Italy to France, and northern cities like Milan to the beaches of Liguria.

It came on the eve of a major Italian summer holiday on Wednesday called Ferragosto, which marks the religious feast of the Assumption of Mary. It's the high point of the Italian summer holiday season when most cities and business are closed and Italians head to the beaches or the mountains. That means traffic could have been heavier than usual on the Genoa highway.

The Morandi Bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway that goes toward France and the A7 highway that continues north toward Milan. Inaugurated in 1967, it is 45 meters high, just over a kilometer long.

The collapse of the bridge comes eight days after another major accident on an Italian highway, one near the northern city of Bologna.

In that case, a tanker truck carrying a highly flammable gas exploded after rear-ending a stopped truck on the road and getting hit from behind itself. The accident killed one person, injured dozens and blew apart a section of a raised eight-lane highway.

A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A large section of the bridge collapsed over an industrial area in the Italian city of Genova during a sudden and violent storm, leaving vehicles crushed in rubble below. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)
Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will boycott US-made electronic goods amid a diplomatic spat that has helped trigger a Turkish currency crisis.

Showing no signs of backing down in a standoff with the US, Erdogan suggested that Turkey would stop procuring US-made iPhones and buy Korean Samsung or Turkish-made Vestel instead.

He said: "If they have the iPhone, there is Samsung elsewhere. We have Vestel."

It was unclear how Erdogan intended to enforce the boycott.

Erdogan also renewed a call for Turks to convert their dollars into the Turkish lira, to help strengthen the currency.

The Turkish lira has nosedived in value in the past week over concerns about Erdogan's economic policies and after the United States slapped sanctions on Turkey angered by the continued detention of an American pastor who is on trial on espionage and terror-related charges.

Meanwhile Turkey's influential business groups have called on the government to implement tighter monetary policy to help overcome the country's currency crisis.

In a joint statement issued today, the industrialists' group TUSIAD and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges also called for diplomatic efforts to resolve a spat with the United States and improve relations with the European Union, which is Turkey's major trading partner.

The business groups also urged the drawing up of a roadmap to reduce inflation.

The Turkish currency, meanwhile, has stabilised near record lows as investors gauge the government's next move to avoid a full-blown financial crisis.

The lira was around 6.55 per US dollar today, up six per cent from the previous day, when the central bank freed up cash for banks. It remains not far from the record low of 7.23 per dollar hit on Sunday.

The currency has nosedived over the past week, accelerating a months-long decline that has seen it drop 45 per cent this year.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the finance chief would address hundreds of foreign investors on Thursday.

The lira took a nosedive last week, after President Trump announced sanctions and tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
A man has been arrested after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, Scotland Yard say.

London Ambulance says two pedestrians have been injured in the incident and taken to hospital to be treated. Both the patients are not seriously injured.

Scotland Yard issued a statement saying: "At 0737 hours today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.

"We will issue further info when we have it."

Eyewitness Ewalina Ochab told the BBC: "I think it looked intentional - the car drove at speed and towards the barriers.

"I was walking on the other side of the road. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement."

The Metropolitan Police are saying they do not believe anyone is in a life-threatening condition after the incident.

Westminster tube station has been closed as a precaution Transport for London says.

Police said that the driver of car, a man, was arrested at scene after the incident. Source: Associated Press
