At least 17 dead after rickshaw rigged with explosives detonates at Afghanistan funeral

A bombing has targeted the funeral of a local official in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 17 people overnight.

Noor Ahmad Habibi, deputy spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said a rickshaw rigged with explosives went off among people gathered in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, to mourn a former district chief. He said around 13 other people were wounded.

Habibi said initial reports were that a suicide bomber was behind the attack, but that authorities now believe it was a remotely-detonated explosion.