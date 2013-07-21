 

At least 16 killed after bus rolls 90 metres down hillside in Mexico

At least 16 people have died and 30 are injured in a bus crash in the mountains of southern Mexico near the border with Guatemala.

Chiapas state Civil Protection says in a statement the exact number of passengers on the bus is undetermined and four people may be missing.

The accident occurred yesterday in the Motozintla township when the bus tumbled from the road about 300 feet (90 meters) down a hillside.

The passengers were residents of La Trinitaria township returning from a spiritual retreat on the coast.

Thirteen of the passengers died at the site, while three others died later in the hospital.

Photographs show a thoroughly crumpled bus lying in thick vegetation at the bottom of a steep hill.

