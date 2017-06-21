 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


At least 15 people killed in suicide blast in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu

share

Source:

Associated Press

At least 15 people are dead after a suicide car bomber posing as a milk delivery van detonated at a district headquarters in Somalia's capital, police said today.

The death toll may rise, as some were badly hurt in the explosion at Wadajir district headquarters in Mogadishu, Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press.

The attacker used a van and detonated the bomb in front of a government building.
Source: 1 NEWS

Most of the dead were civilians, Hussein said.

Aamin Ambulance service said it had transported 18 wounded, seven of them women. Two of the eight bodies it transported were women, it said.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack via its Shahada News Agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist groups.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said the attack targeted civilians preparing for Eid celebrations and demonstrated the extremists' "evil-mindedness."

At the blast scene, debris was burning and bricks and body parts were scattered among destroyed cars. One man was pulled alive from under a large stone after a wall fell on him in the explosion. Weeping women stood nearby, anxiously waiting for news about loved ones.

The blast comes less than a week after al-Shabab gunmen carried out an overnight siege on a popular restaurant in the Somali capital, killing at least 31 people.

Related

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
There are reports police ‘neutralised’ a man after an explosion in Belgium’s capital.

Video: Incident at Brussels train station where man wearing explosive belt was reportedly 'neutralised' by police

00:18
2
The pair of gentle giants were quick and efficient in their save at Grand Park Zoo in South Korea.

Video: Distressed elephants team up for incredible rescue of calf struggling in zoo enclosure's pool

01:15
3
Hindsight is such a beautiful thing - especially after a tough 34-6 loss.

Watch: 'Seemed like a really good idea at the time though, aye Beaver?' Chiefs coach Dave Rennie laughs off backfired counter to Lions defence

00:54
4
The Chiefs were penalised for the controversial tactic Gatland had raised earlier this week tonight.

Watch: 'We haven't b****** and moaned about it!' Stone-cold Warren Gatland defends highlighting 'blocking' tactic

00:31
5
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

01:55
Pomegranate kitchen only launched eight month ago but it’s a hit.

Wellington catering company which employs refugees proving so successful it needs a new kitchen

Pomegranate Kitchen only launched eight months ago but it's already a hit.

A similar trinket box to the one containing ashes that was stolen from Fiona Grove's home.

'Return my babies to me' - devastated mum makes public plea after ashes of stillborn twins stolen

Fiona Grove arrived home last night to find her house had been broken into, and one of the things stolen was a trinket box containing her twins' ashes.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

01:57
Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

'The oomph from the storm system, that’s coming for us' - heavy rain and wind heading for Auckland

Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

00:48
The Prime Minister's memory was jogged when he checked his police statement.

Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

He was asked if Mr Barclay should be kept on as an MP.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ