At least 15 people killed after fire tears through Baghdad Covid-19 hospital

A fire tore through a Baghdad hospital dedicated to caring for coronavirus patients early this morning, reportedly after oxygen cylinders exploded.

Firefighters rushed to put out the flames and evacuate patients at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital in the Iraqi capital.

Initial reports suggested at least 15 people had been killed in the blaze, and another 36 injured.

The hospital's intensive care unit provides treatment for patients suffering with severe Covid-19 symptoms.

There were at least 120 patients in the facility at the time of the fire, according to a doctor at the hospital.

The fire was believed to have been caused when at least one oxygen cylinder exploded inside the hospital, according to local media.

At least two doctors at the scene confirmed they believed the oxygen cylinder had caused the flames that raged through the second floor of the hospital.

Iraq is in the midst of a severe Covid-19 wave.