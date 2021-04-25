TODAY |

At least 15 people killed after fire tears through Baghdad Covid-19 hospital

Source:  Associated Press

A fire tore through a Baghdad hospital dedicated to caring for coronavirus patients early this morning, reportedly after oxygen cylinders exploded.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At least 15 people were killed in the blaze and a further 36 were injured. Source: Associated Press

Firefighters rushed to put out the flames and evacuate patients at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital in the Iraqi capital.

Initial reports suggested at least 15 people had been killed in the blaze, and another 36 injured.

The hospital's intensive care unit provides treatment for patients suffering with severe Covid-19 symptoms.

There were at least 120 patients in the facility at the time of the fire, according to a doctor at the hospital.

The fire was believed to have been caused when at least one oxygen cylinder exploded inside the hospital, according to local media.

At least two doctors at the scene confirmed they believed the oxygen cylinder had caused the flames that raged through the second floor of the hospital.

Iraq is in the midst of a severe Covid-19 wave.

Daily coronavirus rates now average above 8,000 new cases, the highest since the pandemic broke out in the country last year.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Accidents
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two arrivals from Perth tested for Covid-19 after being classified as casual contacts
2
John Campbell takes a tour of emergency housing motel, which costs taxpayers thousands a week for one unit
3
'Over a hundred' Defence Force workers refused a Covid-19 vaccine — Minister
4
Charity founder: Veterans need more support from Government
5
Auckland's Roxy nightclub apologises after racially insensitive Instagram caption
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:17

'Over a hundred' Defence Force workers refused a Covid-19 vaccine — Minister

Hope of finding 53 crew aboard sunk Indonesian submarine alive dwindles
01:06

Ashley Bloomfield: I suffered 'a kind of anxiety' during nationwide Covid-19 lockdown

Several US states resume using J&J Covid-19 vaccine after health officials lift pause over rare blood clot risk