At least 15 people dead, dozens missing after torrential rainfall and flooding batters Japan

Torrents of rainfall and flooding battered a widespread area in southwestern Japan today, leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 50 missing, according to Japanese media.

As the death toll continued to climb from the rainfall, which began earlier this week, Okayama prefecture said a man caught in a landslide was pronounced dead.

Among the missing were five people buried when housing collapsed, also in Hiroshima prefecture.

In Ehime prefecture, a woman was found dead on the second floor of a home hit by a landslide, Kyodo said.

Kyoto prefecture said it was working to control flooding at several dams.

Some 250 people had to flee their homes and the prefecture identified one fatality as a 52-year old woman.

Roads were blocked in some areas and warnings issued on landslides.

Military water trucks were rushing to areas where water systems were no longer working, Okayama prefecture said.