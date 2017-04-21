TODAY |

At least 15 dead in southern Mexico wind-farm feud killings

Source:  Associated Press

A longstanding feud over a wind-power project has boiled over into grisly violence, after at least 15 people were bludgeoned to death with stones and cement blocks, and some bodies were partly burned.

A wind farm in California. Source: Wikimedia Commons/ James McCauley

The government of the Pacific coast community of San Mateo del Mar in Oaxaca state said today that 13 men and two women were killed in what he described as an attack by a group of dissident townspeople yesterday.

But dissidents who successfully opposed wind power projects in the largely Indigenous area say the mayor’s followers ambushed them at a coronavirus checkpoint and began shooting. The dissidents said “several” people were wounded but did not provide an exact figure on those wounded by gunshots.

The prosecutors office in the southern state confirmed the figure of 15 dead, and said a detachment of four detectives, 80 state police and 39 National Guard members had been sent to the scene of the killings.

It was not clear whether the confrontations yesterday and the day before in San Mateo del Mar began at one of the “sanitary” checkpoints that have sprung up in recent months to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The area has been coveted for its open, windy coast, and the two sides for and against the wind project have been feuding for years. The conflicts date back to 2012 when a consortium of companies tried to build a huge, 396-megawatt off-shore wind farm planned for a narrow spit of land in a lagoon near San Mateo.

The opponents managed to block the project, arguing it would affect their fishing, farming and sacred spaces.

Many residents belong to the Ikoots Indigenous group, sometimes known as the Huaves.

