 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


At least 15 dead after suicide blasts at two police stations in Afghanistan

share

Source:

Associated Press

The blasts occurred in the capital Kabul.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

00:29
2
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

02:51
3
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

00:30
4
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

5
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


Auckland mayoral staff come last in commitment survey

The mayoral office scored 22 per cent which is less than half of the average across Auckland Council.

05:32
The National Party leader says proposed changes only add additional costs and compliances for business without any real benefit for workers.

'Less growth and fewer jobs' - Govt's proposed employment law changes won't 'get us anywhere' - Simon Bridges

Re-unionising will hinder, not help, workers, says the Opposition leader.

00:15
At least 1300 properties are without power in Taranaki after lightning strikes early this morning.

'It's actually shaking the house' - Lightning storm hits Taranaki causing power cuts

Electricity has now been restored to 1000 houses in New Plymouth.

01:20
Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

'People would say 'go kill yourself'' – Young Kiwi cyberbullying survivor speaks out

Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

01:15

All Blacks lend a hand as road safety educators try to change attitudes of young Kiwis learning to drive

More than 380 people have died on our roads in the last 12 months.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 