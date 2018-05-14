 

At least 15 dead after suicide blasts at two police stations in Afghanistan

Associated Press

Suicide bombers struck two police stations in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday leaving people dead and injured.

The blasts occurred in the capital Kabul.
Reuters news agency reports at least 15 people were killed and 42 wounded.

Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak said a total of eight suicide bombers took part in the attacks, one of which was claimed by the Islamic State group and the other by the Taliban.

In the first attack, in western Kabul, the attackers hurled hand grenades and blew themselves up, setting part of the station on fire, Barmak said, adding that a third suicide bomber was shot and killed by police. He said two police were killed in the attack and two police and a civilian were wounded. IS claimed the attack in a brief statement carried by its Aamaq news agency.

The second attack unfolded in the city center, where a suicide bomber struck the entrance to a police station in order to clear the way for another four bombers.

Barmak said "two or three" more attackers were holed up in a nearby building, trading fire with security forces.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to media.

Najib Danish, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the violence ended after almost seven hours.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said a total of seven people were killed and 17 wounded in the attacks.

