At least 20 dead after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road

An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed today, sending a train plunging toward a road, trapping at least one car under rubble and killing at least 20 people, authorities said.

Children are amongst those who were killed in the incident.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 70 people were injured, with 49 hospitalized.

Seven were in serious condition and undergoing surgery, she said.

Video showed at least one broken train partially suspended and a car trapped under rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage. The overpass was about 5 metres above the road in southern Mexico City.

"A support beam gave way," Sheinbaum said, adding that the beam collapsed just as the train passed over it.

Rescue efforts were briefly interrupted at midnight because the partially hanging train was "very weak" and a crane had to be brought in. There were still people trapped inside the train, though "we don't know if they are alive," said Sheinbaum.

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

"What has happened on the metro today is a terrible tragedy," tweeted Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard.

