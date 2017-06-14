At least 140 killed in Bangladesh mudslide

Bangladeshi rescuers are struggling to reach villages hit by massive landslides that have killed at least 140 people while also burying roads and cutting power in the country's southeast.

Rescuers search amid the mud after a landslide in Bandarban, Bangladesh Source: Associated Press

To clear paths for rescue workers, villagers joined firefighters and soldiers in cutting fallen trees and clearing mud and debris unleashed by the landslides today in five hilly districts.

But military spokesman Rezaul Karim says rescuers have been unable to get heavy machinery to the remote areas to help dig through the debris and have been using speedboats to bypass roads.