At least 14 people killed after tent collapses during religious ceremony in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the collapse of a large tent at a religious ceremony that news reports said killed at least 14 people today.

Modi said in a tweet on his office's official account that the incident in Rajasthan state was "unfortunate. He said his thoughts "were with the bereaved families" and he wished the injured a quick recovery.

The Press Trust of India agency reported at least 14 people died and 50 others were wounded when the tent collapsed during a Hindu ceremony.

Western Rajasthan state chief minister Ashok Gehlot said a strong storm caused the collapse of the tent in a village in Barmer. The area is 800 kilometres west of New Delhi, India's capital.

Gehlot in a tweet said that he ordered an investigation into the incident, while relief and rescue work was being carried out by the local administration.