At least 14 dead after car bombing outside police station in Kabul

Afghan officials say 14 people were killed and 145 others were wounded in a Taliban suicide car bombing outside a police station in Kabul overnight.

Deputy Interior Minister Khoshal Sadat told reporters that 92 of the wounded are civilians.

The Taliban said they had targeted a recruitment centre for security forces.

The shattering explosion occurred a day after a United States envoy and the Taliban reported progress in their talks on negotiating an end to the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan.