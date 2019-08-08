TODAY |

At least 14 dead after car bombing outside police station in Kabul

Associated Press
Afghan officials say 14 people were killed and 145 others were wounded in a Taliban suicide car bombing outside a police station in Kabul overnight.

Deputy Interior Minister Khoshal Sadat told reporters that 92 of the wounded are civilians.

The Taliban said they had targeted a recruitment centre for security forces.

The shattering explosion occurred a day after a United States envoy and the Taliban reported progress in their talks on negotiating an end to the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan.

Even as those talks continue, a growing number of civilians are being killed in Afghanistan. The United Nations has said July saw the highest number of civilian casualties in a single month since 2017, with more than 1,500 killed or wounded as insurgent attacks spiked.

An Afghan military ambulance rushes towards the site of an explosion near police headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan
An Afghan military ambulance rushes towards the site of an explosion near police headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan Source: Associated Press
