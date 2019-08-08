At least 14 dead after car bombing outside police station in Kabul

Afghan officials say 14 people were killed and 145 others were wounded in a Taliban suicide car bombing outside a police station in Kabul overnight.
Deputy Interior Minister Khoshal Sadat told reporters that 92 of the wounded are civilians.
The Taliban said they had targeted a recruitment centre for security forces.
The shattering explosion occurred a day after a United States envoy and the Taliban reported progress in their talks on negotiating an end to the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan.
Even as those talks continue, a growing number of civilians are being killed in Afghanistan. The United Nations has said July saw the highest number of civilian casualties in a single month since 2017, with more than 1,500 killed or wounded as insurgent attacks spiked.